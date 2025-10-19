“Hangman” Adam Page’s AEW World Championship reign continued at WrestleDream 2025, but not without a serious scare and an even more brutal aftermath.

Page successfully defended the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe in a hard-hitting, physical main event.

Midway through the match, tension rose when Joe delivered a German suplex that sent Page crashing down on the crown of his head. The impact looked frightening live, with the champion rolling out clutching his neck and taking several moments to regroup. Despite appearing dazed, Page insisted on continuing, later attempting a moonsault that went awry when he over-rotated and missed the mark. Ringside officials and the referee briefly checked on him before allowing the match to continue.

Bryan Alvarez reported afterward that Page assured people backstage that he was “totally fine,” downplaying concerns about a potential neck or concussion issue.

In the closing stretch, Page mounted a fiery comeback, escaping Joe’s signature Muscle Buster and drilling the challenger with three consecutive Buckshot Lariats to finally keep the Samoan Submission Machine down for the three-count.

However, the celebration didn’t last long. As Page raised his title, Joe — furious at the loss — aligned with The Opps to unleash a post-match assault. The numbers game overwhelmed the champion, and Joe punctuated the attack by blasting Page in the face with the AEW World Championship belt, leaving him bloodied and motionless in the ring.

With this win, Adam Page’s AEW World Title reign now stands at 99 days, dating back to his victory over Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas earlier this summer.