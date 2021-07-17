Harry Smith has reportedly signed with WWE.

It was noted today by PWInsider that Smith signed with the company as early as this past March, but the two sides kept the signing quiet until the timing was right for him to officially return.

As noted, last night’s SmackDown pre-show dark match saw Smith and Austin Theory defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn.

You can click here for Smith’s post-match interview where he announced that he is back with the company, and why.

Smith, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, previously worked for the company from 2006-2011, and since then he has found significant international success. There had been speculation on his return after the two sides expressed interest in recent months. Smith, his sister and mother inducted his father, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

