A familiar last name quietly stepped into an AEW ring last week.

And it didn’t go unnoticed backstage.

Steve Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, made his in-ring debut for AEW on December 10, working a dark match ahead of the show.

The appearance marked another early step in Borden’s transition into the pro wrestling world.

AEW President Tony Khan came away impressed with what he saw.

“I THOUGHT HE WAS EXCELLENT,” Khan said. “He’s doing a great job. Very exciting in my opinion.”

That sentiment was echoed internally.

One longtime member of AEW staff said Borden “did great” in his debut, while also singling out his physical presence. According to the source, Borden’s look stood out immediately.

So much so that they joked they’d give up years of their NFL team winning just to look like him.

That wasn’t an isolated reaction either.

Multiple people within AEW reportedly pointed to Borden’s physique as one of the most striking takeaways from his performance, making it one of the most common pieces of feedback coming out of the match.

One source also noted that Borden is expected to be under an AEW contract before long, if he isn’t already.

For the bout itself, Borden worked against Kiran Grey, the same opponent he faced during his DEFY Wrestling independent debut.

(H/T: Fightful Select)