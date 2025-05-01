The long-rumored WWE debut of international wrestling standout Jeff Cobb may finally be on the horizon.

According to sources, Cobb’s name has recently surfaced in internal WWE creative meetings, sparking renewed speculation about his possible arrival in the company. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the fact that he’s being discussed at a creative level suggests that talks may be progressing behind the scenes.

Cobb, known for his powerhouse style and strong showings in promotions like NJPW and ROH, has been a highly sought-after free agent in the past. His unique blend of athleticism and intensity has made him a fan favorite wherever he’s appeared, and WWE has reportedly kept tabs on him for several years.

On Wednesday, Jeff Cobb shared a photo and statement teasing retirement on social media.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the expected WWE debut of Jeff Cobb continues to surface.

16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination. 🎶 Can I wade in your water, until I catch your wave 🎶 pic.twitter.com/K2tYDQUDye — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 1, 2025

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)