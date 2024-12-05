An update on the absence of popular AEW masked star Hologram has surfaced.

The 25-year-old rising star left a strong impression on AEW fans, particularly after his thrilling two-out-of-three falls victory over The Beast Mortos at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. He was reportedly set to play a key role in AEW’s new Mexican TV deal, but those plans are now on hold.

Hologram has been missing from AEW programming for nearly two months following that match.

According to AEW sources, he has been sidelined due to a serious ankle injury. While the exact timeline for his return remains unclear, the injury is believed to be significant.

Interestingly, contrary to popular belief, the character Harleygram was not portrayed by Hologram himself but by Harley Cameron.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Hologram’s AEW return status continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)