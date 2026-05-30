Mick Foley’s involvement with AEW appears to be more than a one-off appearance.

The WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore wrestling icon made his AEW debut during last weekend’s Double or Nothing Buy-In pre-show, serving as a co-host alongside Renee Paquette. During the broadcast, Foley took part in a segment featuring MJF and then-AEW World Champion Darby Allin.

Shortly after the event, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to officially announce that Foley is now “All Elite.”

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Foley is expected to be a regular presence for AEW moving forward. The report notes that the company anticipates using him at nearly all AEW pay-per-views, as well as on other programming in various capacities.

That report lines up with information previously published earlier this week regarding Foley’s future role with the promotion.

As for whether fans could eventually see Foley step back inside the ring, the situation remains unclear. Meltzer noted that Foley had begun preparing for what was intended to be one final match not long ago. However, those plans were reportedly abandoned after concussion-related issues forced him to stop training.

Tony Khan also addressed the possibility of Foley wrestling again during the Double or Nothing media conference call.

While Khan admitted he would love to see the hardcore legend compete, he emphasized that he would not want to put Foley in a position that could negatively impact his health or well-being.

Following his AEW debut, Foley shared his excitement about joining the company, writing on social media that he is “genuinely happy” to be part of AEW.