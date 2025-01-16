On last night’s AEW Dynamite, the company revealed plans for next month’s Grand Slam Australia. Scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Australia, on February 15, there was initial speculation about how AEW would address the time zone difference, with rumors suggesting the show might stream live on Max.

After Australian native Toni Storm won the Casino Gauntlet Match to secure a title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May at the event, a graphic confirmed the event’s start time as 8 PM ET on TNT, with a simulcast on Max. The live event begins at 5:30 PM local Brisbane time, which translates to 2:30 AM ET. This means Grand Slam Australia will air on an 18-hour tape delay, replacing that week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

The event is set to take place at the 13,500-seat Brisbane Entertainment Centre, instead of the originally planned 50,000+ capacity Suncorp Stadium. While no official reason was given for the venue change, the shift to a smaller venue was likely due to ticket sales.