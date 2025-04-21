Joe Hendry’s appearance at WrestleMania as the reigning TNA World Champion came as a shock to fans—and it turns out, it was just as surprising to many within TNA.

WWE had already started exploring the possibility of bringing Hendry in once Kevin Owens’ injury was publicly confirmed. Discussions about his involvement were quietly underway prior to the event, and word didn’t begin circulating internally in TNA until the Saturday before WrestleMania. WWE kept things under wraps, as Hendry’s name never appeared on internal run sheets for the show.

Hendry remains under contract with TNA, although his current deal is set to expire within the next year. He is now represented by an agent, and sources indicate that WWE has maintained a steady interest in him. Hendry has previously appeared for the company in various matches and segments, further signaling that the door is far from closed on a potential future with WWE.

Additional sources later confirmed reports that WWE had reached out to Hendry about working a recent episode of Monday Night Raw in Glasgow. That match was intended to set up a short program with The Miz. However, TNA executive Ariel Shnerner reportedly vetoed the pitch, as the booking would have resulted in Hendry taking a loss. Some within the company believe that decision may have factored into Shnerner’s eventual dismissal.

Despite the online debate surrounding Hendry’s WrestleMania involvement, several TNA talents and staff members expressed support for the appearance. Those we spoke with viewed it as a positive step that brought added visibility to the TNA brand, rather than something to be upset about.

