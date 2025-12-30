A positive update has surfaced regarding the injury status of Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20.

While WWE TV has portrayed the situation as more uncertain, new details suggest his absence may be short-lived.

The latest update came from Dave Meltzer on the post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

According to Meltzer, Mysterio will not require surgery and is currently expected to return in time for the Royal Rumble.

“Dominik Mysterio, he found out he does not need surgery,” Meltzer stated. “What I was told today is they are looking at three to four weeks. So, it’s not a long term thing, he should be back for the Rumble.”

He added that the timeline could still shift slightly depending on recovery, but the outlook remains encouraging.

“The timeline is fluid, but three to four weeks is the number that he got from the doctors I think today or yesterday.”

Avoiding surgery was viewed as a major relief, especially given the current timing and storyline implications.

“He got the word no surgery, which was the relief, because if it was surgery it’d be like Seth, it’d be months and months and he’d have to vacate the titles and it’s a bad time to be injured for that long.”

In Meltzer’s words, things could have been much worse.

“Of a bad scenario, he got the best news.”

On Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, commentary painted a more cautious picture. Joe Tessitore stated that Dominik Mysterio was out indefinitely due to the shoulder injury, while Liv Morgan mentioned in a backstage segment that Dominik would be taking some time off.

For now, all signs point to Mysterio’s injury being a temporary setback rather than a long-term issue.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Dominik Mysterio’s WWE return status continue to surface.