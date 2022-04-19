Despite interest from WWE, FTR won’t be leaving AEW any time soon.

We noted earlier how WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions. It was noted then that FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire this summer, but AEW will likely retain the option year on those contracts.

In an update, Fightful Select issued an update to their original report and noted that AEW confirmed how FTR still has more than one year left on their current contracts. They will remain under contract to AEW for at least the year-plus period.

There’s no word on if FTR would be interested in returning to WWE one day when they’re legally able to. WWE is unable to approach FTR directly due to their AEW contracts, but the company is said to be interested in bringing back the tag team formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival.

FTR formed their tag team in WWE NXT in 2014 after Harwood signed with the company in 2012, and Wheeler signed in 2014. They were granted their WWE releases on April 10, 2020, and left WWE as two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, two-time RAW Tag Team Champions, one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They also had a reign with the WWE 24/7 Title as co-champions. Wheeler and Harwood were the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions, and were voted NXT Tag Team of the Year in 2016.

FTR debuted with AEW in May 2020, and made their first ROH appearance back in December. They are one-time former AEW World Tag Team Champions, and are currently feuding with top tag teams in AEW and ROH while under contract.



