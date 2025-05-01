– As we reported last night, Liv Morgan is set to star in ‘Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo’. Production is scheduled to begin later this week, and as a result, Morgan is expected to be off WWE television for the next several weeks.

– Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is not expected to return to WWE programming until the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on May 10. He is currently in Europe, with his on-screen “suspension” serving as a storyline explanation for his absence. As noted, he will square off against WWE color commentator Pat McAfee at the 5/10 PLE.

– As noted, WWE is using the tagline “One Last Time” on promotional materials for the upcoming Backlash event. The slogan suggests that the anticipated showdown between John Cena and Randy Orton will mark the final singles match between the two longtime rivals. The two meet for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Backlash: St. Louis on May 10 at Enterprise Center.

