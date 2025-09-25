The pay structure for talents in WWE and WWE NXT are drastically different.

As one would expect.

As noted, Jazmyn Nyx is finishing up with WWE NXT following a contract dispute that ultimately led to her decision to walk away from the brand.

With that in mind, multiple sources including agents, NXT staff, and talent spoke about the financial details and circumstances surrounding Nyx’s situation, and how the WWE vs. NXT pay structure works in terms of a per-year basis.

WWE was interested in retaining Nyx, but were not willing to move off their original offer. The word within NXT is that Nyx had been working under a deal valued at approximately $75,000 per year, which is the same figure presented to her for a new multi-year contract.

It’s unclear if that offer included any potential escalators or other financial incentives.

While incoming NXT talent often start with considerably less pay, there are others in the system earning six-figure salaries. In some cases, some talent in NXT even surpass the company’s listed WWE main roster base minimum. Sources indicate that WWE main roster pay starts around $350,000 per year.

In response to an Instagram user’s claim that NXT talent make between $80,000–$150,000, Nyx remarked that it “wouldn’t have been an issue if that were the case,” further confirming the above figures and information.

Another talent within the system suggested that Nyx was realistically taking home less than $60,000 after taxes, while also having to cover her own expenses such as ring gear and other related costs.

