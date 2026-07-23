Rhea Ripley’s injury has reportedly led to significant changes to WWE’s creative plans heading into SummerSlam.

With the reigning WWE Women’s Champion sidelined by a meniscus injury, WWE has announced that an Interim WWE Women’s Champion will be crowned in a Ladder Match at SummerSlam while Ripley recovers.

According to a new report, Ripley’s injury prompted WWE to rework multiple storylines, including the originally planned championship match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair.

The report also notes that WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton was initially scheduled to defend her title at SummerSlam in her home state of Minnesota. Instead, Stratton will now compete in the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

Regarding Ripley’s recovery, the report states there was strong support within WWE for allowing her to take the necessary time to fully heal rather than rushing back for SummerSlam. The belief was that attempting an early return could have worsened the injury and led to a much longer absence. WWE is reportedly optimistic that Ripley will be ready to return sometime this fall.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)