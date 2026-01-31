A major name from WWE’s recent past made an immediate splash in All Elite Wrestling this week.

And it didn’t take long for the move to become official.

Former WWE star and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa appeared on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, confronting reigning TNT Champion Mark Briscoe in a moment that caught fans completely off guard. The surprise came just days after Ciampa publicly confirmed that he would be departing WWE once his contract expired.

Shortly after the Dynamite appearance, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Ciampa is now officially signed with the company. “The Psycho Killer” then cut his first AEW promo in a digital exclusive after his Dynamite debut.

Sources indicate that Ciampa and AEW finalized terms on a deal only days before his on-screen debut, with the agreement coming together earlier that same week. The timing suggests the appearance was fast-tracked once everything was locked in.

In a separate interview, Ciampa admitted that he had been “leaning toward” leaving WWE for some time, citing personal and professional reasons that ultimately led him to choose All Elite Wrestling as the next chapter of his career.

There won’t be much of a grace period.

Ciampa is already scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut this Saturday night on Collision, where he will challenge Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship in what instantly becomes one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

MORE TOMMASO CIAMPA NEWS: Tommaso Ciampa Explains Decision To Jump-Ship From WWE To AEW …

(H/T: Fightful Select)