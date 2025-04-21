In one of the most unexpected turns of the weekend, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, stepping in as a surprise opponent for Randy Orton after Kevin Owens was pulled due to injury.

According to sources, Hendry remains under contract with TNA Wrestling. Word is that several TNA officials and talents only learned about Hendry’s involvement in the blockbuster match late Saturday, just one day before the event.

WWE is said to have reached out to Hendry shortly after the announcement that Owens would be unable to compete. Despite being under contract, the Scottish star was able to work out an agreement that allowed him to appear on WWE’s grandest stage—something that was apparently facilitated quickly and discreetly.

Hendry’s current TNA contract is believed to be expiring within the next year, and he has recently acquired professional representation, which may indicate that he’s exploring future opportunities beyond the promotion.

Whether this was a one-off cross-promotional surprise or a sign of something more long-term remains to be seen.

(H/T: Fightful Select)