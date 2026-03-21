The road to WrestleMania 42 continues to take shape, and one of the biggest matches on the card is now officially locked in.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42. The bout is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, in Las Vegas, where it is currently slotted as the Night One main event of WWE’s two-night spectacle.

The confirmed matchup comes after a series of notable creative changes behind the scenes in recent weeks.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the original plan called for Rhodes to face Roman Reigns in one of the show’s top matches. Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was expected to defend his title against Bron Breakker.

That direction changed quickly.

Breakker’s injury forced WWE to pivot, ultimately leading to a high-profile clash between Reigns and Punk instead. With Rhodes suddenly left without an opponent, plans were adjusted once again. Although Orton had initially been slated to face Rhodes after WrestleMania, additional injuries—this time to Breakker and Bronson Reed—prompted WWE to move the Rhodes vs. Orton match up to the WrestleMania stage.

It’s a domino effect that reshaped multiple top programs.

At one point, Drew McIntyre was also discussed internally as a potential challenger for Rhodes. Creative even explored adding a stipulation element, including the possibility of a Hell in a Cell match, before those ideas were ultimately scrapped as the full card evolved. McIntyre is now expected to be positioned in a singles feud with Jacob Fatu instead.

One change leads to another.

Orton’s momentum heading into the event follows a strong showing at Elimination Chamber, helping elevate him back into the main event picture. On the other side, Rhodes recently reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship on an episode of WWE SmackDown, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a marquee showdown.

“The Grandest Stage of Them All” is starting to come into focus.

WrestleMania 42 will take place across April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.