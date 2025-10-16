A new update has surfaced shedding light on Andrade’s current AEW status and why fans haven’t seen him back on television since his surprise return earlier this month.

Andrade made his AEW comeback on the October 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, appearing less than a month after his abrupt WWE release. He was introduced as the newest member of The Don Callis Family and immediately kicked off a feud with Kenny Omega.

However, there has been little follow-up since, leaving fans questioning what’s holding up his next appearance.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the issue isn’t injury-related.

“Regarding Andrade, all I know is that he’s not injured,” he reported. “And something is holding him up regarding his non-compete with WWE.”

Typically, main roster WWE stars have 90-day non-compete clauses following their release.

It was reported by multiple sources that Andrade’s departure from WWE stemmed from multiple Wellness Policy violations, and that WWE opted to terminate his contract outright instead of continuing to pay him through a non-compete period.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his AEW status, Andrade has remained active elsewhere.

He captured The Crash Heavyweight Championship in Mexico on October 3 and is scheduled to wrestle for WWC in Puerto Rico this weekend—the same night AEW presents their AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Andrade had also been advertised for a Mucha Lucha Atlanta event on October 26 in Norcross, Georgia, where he was slated to face LA Park, but that bout is no longer being promoted.

