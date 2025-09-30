WWE has shifted its approach to main roster call-ups in recent years, moving away from some of the more rigid methods used under past regimes.

During the Vince McMahon era, talent was often pulled straight from NXT without warning, leaving the brand scrambling to fill creative gaps.

Over the last year, however, the system has become noticeably more flexible.

According to internal sources, WWE has taken a much tighter approach to keeping call-ups under wraps. Unlike the past, where specific periods were earmarked for promotions, decisions now appear to be made on a case-by-case basis.

One major change is that talent isn’t immediately pulled off NXT television when they receive the call to Raw or SmackDown. Instead, the company has allowed wrestlers to finish out storylines in Orlando thanks to the lighter main roster touring schedule.

A WWE Performance Center source also emphasized that WWE sees value in maintaining a veteran presence in NXT. The idea is to have performers with television experience both at the WWE PC and on the weekly show itself.

Some wrestlers brought in over the last year were never pegged for an immediate main roster run, with their primary purpose being a full developmental stint in NXT.

(H/T: Fightful Select)