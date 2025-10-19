The full extent of Seth Rollins’ shoulder injury remains unclear as the WWE star prepares to undergo surgery.

Rollins suffered the injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel last week, reportedly occurring on the coast-to-coast headbutt spot.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Rollins’ condition and what comes next.

“He’s having surgery. That’s a hundred percent,” Meltzer confirmed. “They don’t know all the damage in his shoulder and they will find out the damage when they open him up and when they do the surgery we’ll have an idea.”

Meltzer added that while WWE is optimistic about Rollins’ recovery timeline, there’s no guarantee he’ll be back in time for WrestleMania.

“I guess the best way to put it is they hope he’ll be okay for WrestleMania, there’s no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But, he’s out for months, for sure, which we already knew.”

Rollins was written off television last week after being attacked by Bron Breakker to close WWE Raw. An update on his medical status is expected to be provided by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on this Monday’s show.