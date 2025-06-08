Roxanne Perez has been dealing with some serious stuff as of late.

Not only has Liv Morgan been the victim of a crazed stalker fan, but it appears the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion has been dealing with a similar, potentially even worse situation.

According to reports, a user on Twitter/X doxxed and leaked Perez’s address and put up a series of tweets counting down an implied heinous act taking place to the women’s wrestling star on Friday, June 6, 2025.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce even publicly acknowledged the situation earlier this week, posting about it in cryptic fashion on his official X account on Thursday, 24 hours before the implied threat would be taking place.

“It has been reported,” Pearce wrote. “If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. Thank you to everyone that made me aware.”

Obviously June 6 came and went, and Perez appeared by all accounts fine on June 7 when she competed in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

In an update, earlier today, the aspiring member of The Judgment Day faction on the WWE Raw brand held a meet and greet appearance where there was reportedly increased security measures in place to be safe.

WWE is apparently taking the online threats recently made against Roxanne Perez extremely serious.

It has been reported. If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. Thank you to everyone that made me aware. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 5, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)