An update on Rey Mysterio’s status was provided during WWE’s Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday broadcast, where Michael Cole revealed that the legendary luchador suffered an injury on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Cole noted that Mysterio’s scheduled match against El Grande Americano is now uncertain and will be determined at the last minute, depending on how Mysterio is feeling.

On SmackDown, Mysterio teamed with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee in six-man tag team action, scoring a win over American Made — the trio of Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. Despite the victory, fan-captured footage from the arena showed Mysterio needing assistance to return backstage after the match, fueling concern about his condition.

As previously reported, if Mysterio is unable to compete, WWE is expected to slot in either Dragon Lee or Rey Fenix as his replacement for the high-profile showdown with El Grande Americano.