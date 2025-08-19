– As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker is expected backstage at AAA “a lot more” in the future. In a small update, inside sources in AAA and WWE insist that Undertaker is already an influential figure there. He was among those behind-the-scenes at the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event this past weekend.

– Corey Graves’ brother, Sam Adonis, has been noticeably absent from AAA as of late. Adonis is reportedly not under AAA contract, but has shown interest in working with WWE and AAA in a variety of capacities.

– Naomi’s pregnancy has caused “huge creative shifts” behind-the-scenes in WWE. As seen on Raw this week, the women’s wrestling star relinquished the WWE Women’s World Championship, which as of this writing, remains vacant with no announcement on plans yet. Everyone was thrilled for Naomi and Jimmy Uso backstage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on Monday night due to the exciting news.

– Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits took part in a celebrity basketball game last week in Cleveland, Ohio.

– The Demonito puppet reportedly sold well immediately after going on-sale at WWE Shop.

