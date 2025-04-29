Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff turned heads this week with a cryptic new video that pays homage to their iconic nWo days, sparking immediate buzz across the wrestling community.

The black-and-white promo, which dropped on Monday, featured heavy nods to the revolutionary style of the original New World Order vignettes that helped redefine pro wrestling during the late ‘90s. Hogan and Bischoff appear in full throwback mode, teasing a major return and dropping hints about the arrival of a “third man,” reminiscent of the legendary twist that launched the nWo into wrestling history (Watch Video Here).

“Why so serious? Because you know who I am,” Hogan declared at the start of the teaser, channeling the classic aura that made the nWo so unpredictable.

Bischoff followed up, echoing that same energy: “But you don’t know why he’s here. This is so badass. You people know who we are. You have no idea what we’re about. We’re back. Hulkster, we are so back.”

Hogan, never one to hold back, kept the momentum going.

“You are my favorite of all favorites. But we ran so hard. We changed the world one time, but now we’re here to wake them up. We’re here to slice and dice the world of wrestling, and you’re not going to know what hit you.”

Bischoff continued to stir speculation, suggesting something big is on the way.

“You know, we changed the world of professional wrestling… It’s going to rock your world. Should we tell them? Should we tell them who our third man is? Should we talk about his credentials? Should we talk about all of his championships? Should we talk about the world-class athletes that he has brought to the very top of this point? Should we talk about that? No. Not yet, but do stay tuned because when we do, it’s going to rock your world.”

Hogan added his own seal of approval.

“He’s a badass, too. He’s a real, real badass.”

And Bischoff wrapped things up with a final tease.

“We’re back. We’re better than ever. You can’t wait to see.”

According to one source, the full details behind this project are expected to surface before the end of the week. Despite swirling speculation about Hogan and Bischoff possibly launching a brand-new wrestling venture, the outlet notes that no talent currently available on the market has been approached by anyone connected to the duo — at least not yet.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s mystery tease continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)