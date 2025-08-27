An update has surfaced regarding IATSE Local 8’s protest of AEW running the 2300 Arena for its two-week residency, which kicks off tonight with AEW Dynamite live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

According to company sources, AEW is going through the venue to use local labor and will be paying the prevailing wages.

As noted earlier, IATSE Local 8 issued a statement today announcing their protest of all seven shows tied to AEW’s residency deal with the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. In a statement, the union cited the events “failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits.”

One source indicated that the issue is not directly between AEW and the union, but rather with the venue itself, which has traditionally been a non-union building.

Ironically, IATSE Local 8’s headquarters sits across the street from the 2300 Arena, which was established decades before the union HQ moved into the neighborhood.

The belief is that the union is using AEW’s high-profile broadcasts from the historic venue to draw attention and apply pressure on the 2300 Arena to adopt union labor practices.

“Tonight will be the first time that I’ve set foot in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia in over 29 years, since I was 13 years old in August 1996,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X this morning. “I’m excited to go back there for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

🦅 Philly fans!

Celebrate AEW’s residency at the historic 2300 Arena with exclusive merch available at the venue during our Philly shows! pic.twitter.com/XAWmfkEZ6e — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 27, 2025

Tonight will be the first time that I’ve set foot in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia in over 29 years, since I was 13 years old in August 1996! I’m excited to go back there for

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider.com)