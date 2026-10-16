The mystery surrounding a recent AEW television vignette has reportedly been solved.

The cryptic vignette that aired on AEW programming was reportedly intended to promote the arrival of former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov has reportedly signed with AEW, with the company working to resolve his visa situation ahead of his arrival.

There is currently no confirmed date for when Dragunov will make his official AEW debut.

The signing would add another established international star to AEW’s roster as the promotion continues building toward its upcoming events.

(H/T: Fightful Select)