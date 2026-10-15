It looks like Ilja Dragunov could be making his AEW debut sooner rather than later.

During the three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision combined show on October 14, the company aired a mysterious 22-second vignette that appeared to tease the arrival of the former WWE titleholder.

The video featured a well-dressed man conducting an orchestra, with additional shots of a metronome positioned on a wrestling mat, someone running around inside a ring, and the same individual walking down a flight of stairs.

Although Dragunov was not specifically identified, the imagery strongly suggested that the 33-year-old former WWE Superstar could be behind the teaser.

Dragunov reportedly signed with AEW in September after deciding against renewing his WWE contract. His departure made him an immediate free agent, opening the door for a potential move to Tony Khan’s promotion.

Khan previously addressed the possibility of bringing Dragunov into AEW following ROH Death Before Dishonor in August.

At the time, the AEW President indicated that he was unsure of Dragunov’s contractual status but praised the former WWE star as a “tremendous” wrestler.

While AEW has yet to officially confirm Dragunov’s signing or announce a debut date, Wednesday’s vignette appears to be the latest indication that his arrival could be imminent.