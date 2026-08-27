More details have emerged regarding Ilja Dragunov’s departure from WWE and what could be next for the former NXT Champion.

According to a new report, WWE and Dragunov were unable to come to terms on a new agreement, leading to Dragunov’s decision to leave the company after his contract expired.

Those within WWE reportedly do not expect Dragunov’s absence to resemble the relatively short departures of names such as Bronson Reed and Baron Corbin before they eventually returned to the company.

Instead, the internal feeling is that Dragunov will be away from WWE for the foreseeable future.

There may already be interest elsewhere.

At least one source within AEW reportedly expects the company to inquire about bringing Dragunov in, if contact has not already been made. Another source believes that if potential talks progress smoothly, an AEW appearance from Dragunov could be on the horizon.

There is no indication at this point that Dragunov has signed with AEW.

Dragunov’s WWE contract recently expired, ending a run with the company that included reigns as NXT Champion and United States Champion.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)