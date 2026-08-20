An additional update has surfaced regarding Ilja Dragunov’s departure from WWE.

As reported on Thursday, Ilja Dragunov is leaving WWE following the expiration of his contract. WWE reportedly had interest in keeping the former NXT Champion, but Dragunov ultimately chose to allow his deal to expire.

The two sides had apparently been discussing a potential return to WWE television relatively recently. Bryan Alvarez noted that Dragunov and WWE were engaged in serious negotiations as recently as June.

“Not sure what ended up happening but Ilja and WWE were said to be strongly negotiating a return as recently as June.”

It remains unclear what changed between the two sides in the weeks that followed.

Dragunov has not wrestled since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 17, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown.