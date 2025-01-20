A member of the WWE RAW roster appears to be nearing a comeback following a major injury.

In mid-September 2024, Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him during a critical period as he aimed to gain traction on the main roster. However, his return might be happening “sooner rather than later.”

“The Mad Dragon” has been seen training at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for his in-ring return. Notably, Dragunov was participating in regular training sessions rather than rehab exercises, and he was not wearing any support gear for his injury.

When the injury was first announced, it was estimated Dragunov would be out of action for six to nine months. Having already missed four months, his return appears to be progressing ahead of schedule.

At this time, there is no word on specific creative plans for Dragunov’s return or an exact timeline for his comeback.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the WWE return of “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)