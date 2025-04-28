As noted, TNA Wrestling announced the signing of Indi Hartwell on April 27, adding another major name to their growing Knockouts division.

Reports earlier this month indicated that TNA had secured several international talents, but had yet to publicly confirm all of the new signings. Hartwell’s deal had reportedly been in the works for over a month, with the agreement finalized some time ago.

The news was formally revealed during the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view event this past Sunday night, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans (Watch Video Here).

Hartwell, a former WWE and NXT standout, is set to make her first official appearance for TNA later this week. She will speak for the first time as a TNA star during a special live episode of TNA iMPACT, airing this Thursday night.

