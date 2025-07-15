On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided additional insight into the events leading up to Adam Cole being pulled from AEW All In: Texas, where he was originally scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. During the Zero Hour pre-show, it was announced that Cole was not medically cleared to compete, and the title was officially vacated.

Later in the event, Cole addressed the live crowd, revealing that he would be stepping away from competition due to health concerns. AEW then held a Fatal 4-Way match to crown a new TNT Champion, featuring Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Fletcher. Rhodes emerged victorious, capturing the TNT Title for the third time. He also currently holds the ROH Tag Team Titles with Guevara and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles alongside The Von Erichs.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Cole is believed to have suffered a concussion during a six-man tag match on AEW Collision, specifically during a lariat exchange with Fletcher. Meltzer noted he couldn’t confirm the diagnosis but said that as of Friday, Cole was still cleared and expected to compete at All In: Texas. Meltzer emphasized that this wasn’t a lingering “touch-and-go” situation — rather, concerns only arose on Saturday morning, the day of the show. He said,

“Saturday morning, he [Adam Cole] woke up, and something wasn’t right. He couldn’t do the match and knew he needed time off.” There was no internal debate — Cole made the call himself, and AEW respected the decision. AEW President Tony Khan was reportedly “shaken up” after speaking with Cole.

During the post-show media scrum, Khan confirmed that Cole began feeling off late Friday and into Saturday morning, and both men mutually agreed it was best for Cole to sit out the show.