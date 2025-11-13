Some more news and notes have surfaced regarding injuries coming out of Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite.

On Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez provided several updates on the condition of talent following the chaotic double-cage event, which for the first time featured both men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches on the same show.

According to Alvarez, Jamie Hayter suffered injuries to her face and teeth during the women’s match after taking a chair shot in the corner from Megan Bayne while she was holding a trash can lid. Alvarez described Hayter’s condition by saying her “face and teeth are all messed up.”

Another source later noted that the former AEW Women’s World Champion may have chipped teeth as a result of the spot.

As for the men’s Blood & Guts match, Darby Allin reportedly came out unscathed despite being thrown through a flaming table during one of the more intense moments of the night. Flames were seen on Allin’s back as he rolled away from the wreckage, but Alvarez confirmed the high-flyer is “fine.”

Elsewhere on the card, Powerhouse Hobbs avoided serious injury after taking a hard bump on his tailbone during his Falls Count Anywhere bout against AEW World Champion Hangman Page. Alvarez noted that Hobbs is also doing fine following the match.

Skye Blue, who bled heavily during the same match, was said to be okay afterward despite the significant blood loss. Fewer talent than usual traveled in for the Blood & Guts broadcast, as the show featured only three matches and AEW Collision will air live this weekend rather than being taped immediately after AEW Dynamite, which is typically the case.

