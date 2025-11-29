Two key members of La Facción Ingobernable are expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

A new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com indicates that both Rush and Dralistico are dealing with injuries significant enough to likely require surgery, leaving the future of their immediate AEW and ROH plans uncertain.

Rush’s situation appears especially serious.

According to Alvarez, the LFI star has been battling knee issues for years but continued to push forward as AEW opportunities increased.

“We are told Rush has been working with a bad knee for years, but because he wanted opportunities on Collision and Dynamite he didn’t want to take time off,” Alvarez writes. “Working through it made it worse, and as Tony Khan noted in a media call this week, he’s off the Ring of Honor Final Battle show and almost certainly needs surgery. He will be evaluated in the next week or so and almost certainly undergo surgery. It is believed he had knee surgery previously in Mexico but it was messed up and didn’t solve the problem.”

Dralistico is facing a similarly frustrating setback.

Alvarez reports that he sustained multiple injuries to his ear across two separate matches and, like his brother, tried to work through the damage until it became impossible.

“Dralistico suffered injuries to his ear in two different matches. He also worked through it since he was hoping to get regular work on the main roster, but eventually it became too painful and he was told he’d need surgery to fix it,” Alvarez says. “He’s either already undergone surgery or will undergo surgery shortly.”

With Rush officially sidelined, ROH has already begun restructuring its plans for Final Battle. Rush was originally scheduled to challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship, but that match has now been replaced by a Survival of the Fittest bout.

Additionally, Friday’s announcements confirmed that Rush will vacate the ROH Tag Team Championship. His partner Sammy Guevara will now team with The Beast Mortos to face Tommy Billington and Adam Priest for the vacant belts at Final Battle.

Another tough blow for LFI heading into AEW’s final stretch of the year.

