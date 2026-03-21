There’s a concerning update regarding the status of “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander following this week’s AEW Collision taping.

Alexander was assisted to the back after appearing to suffer a knee injury during Wednesday’s taping in Fresno, CA., which took place during the AEW World Trios Championship match.

According to the March 23, 2026 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the full extent of the injury remains unclear as of now. However, the situation may be tied to a lingering issue that has followed Alexander for years.

“At press time, the knee had not been checked out completely so we don’t yet know the extent of the damage,” Dave Meltzer wrote. “The knee has been bothering him for six years and he kind of knew that at some point he’d have to take care of it, and it appears now is that point.”

That uncertainty remains.

Meltzer also addressed the situation alongside Garrett Gonzales during Friday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that there still hasn’t been a definitive update on the severity of the injury.

“As of yesterday he had not gotten word on the severity of it, so we don’t know yet,” Meltzer said. “Hopefully it’s not too bad, but he’s been working with a bad knee for six years, and I think that he kind of knew that at some point this would probably happen.”

He continued, “The wear and tear when you work that style, you’re going to get injuries, and hopefully it’s not bad. Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery or anything and he’s not out for long, but we don’t know the answer yet.”

The match in which Alexander was injured is currently scheduled to air on Sunday’s episode of AEW Slam Dunk Collision.