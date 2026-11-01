An injury has reportedly kept All Elite Wrestling veteran masked performer Komander off of television in recent weeks.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the masked luchador has been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury.

While there is reportedly hope that Komander will be able to return to action soon, no specific timetable has been established. AEW has also yet to publicly address the nature of the injury or announce a potential return date.

This marks another stretch of missed appearances for Komander in 2026, although his previous absence was unrelated to an injury.

Back in May, Komander and fellow AEW star The Beast Mortos were unable to appear at ROH Supercard of Honor due to visa issues.

As of this writing, there has been no official announcement regarding when Komander will be cleared to return to the ring.