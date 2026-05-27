QT Marshall appears to have avoided any serious injury coming out of AEW Double or Nothing.

Marshall competed during the Zero Hour pre-show in a winning effort, but concern surfaced during the bout after he was forced to exit early due to what appeared to be an injury situation.

The incident immediately led to speculation online regarding Marshall’s condition coming out of the event.

Fortunately, things don’t seem to be nearly as bad as initially feared.

Marshall addressed the situation himself later that evening on social media, noting that he expected to be okay following the scare.

According to backstage sources within AEW, Marshall was reportedly doing fine after the show and was moving around without any major issues.

There is currently no expectation that he will miss any in-ring time or upcoming bookings as a result of the incident.

At this point, it appears the situation was more of a precautionary concern than anything serious.

Should be okay! Thank you to Team Medical for helping me to the back! I think my next feud is with @VitaCoco https://t.co/1YrWDV85Ux — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) May 25, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)