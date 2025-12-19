There was some real concern coming out of WWE Raw, but the outlook on Raquel Rodriguez is a positive one.

Rodriguez was checked out for a potential head injury following a scary moment during her Women’s World Championship match against Stephanie Vaquer on Monday night. The bout was ultimately ruled a no contest after Nikki Bella interfered, attacking both competitors.

During the chaos, Bella launched Rodriguez head-first into the steel steps at ringside. The impact visibly shook Rodriguez, prompting officials to evaluate her for a possible concussion shortly after the segment.

According to one source, Rodriguez has since been cleared to compete.

“Raquel Rodriguez was being checked out after Nikki Bella threw her head into the steps on Raw, but she’s been cleared,” Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

The aftermath of the attack was hard to miss. Rodriguez sported a noticeable bump on her head during a post-Raw promo, making the severity of the spot clear. In that promo, she made it known that her focus has shifted.

She’s no longer just chasing Vaquer and the Women’s World Championship.

Bella is now firmly in her sights, too.

Rodriguez, a member of The Judgment Day on the Raw roster, went into the title match without backup at ringside. Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan were notably absent, as Rodriguez said she wanted to handle Vaquer on her own.

That decision didn’t go as planned.

Now, it appears Nikki Bella may have made things far more personal.