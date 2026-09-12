An update has surfaced on Lady Shani following an injury scare at AAA TripleMania 34.

Shani was removed from the mixed trios match during Friday night’s event in Las Vegas. She teamed with Mini Abismo Negro and Jack Cartwheel against Adelicious, Mini Vikingo and Mascarita Sagrada, but was taken out of the match early and did not return.

A new report on Saturday offered some encouraging news regarding Shani’s condition. According to the report, Shani is “doing well” and is not showing any signs that she suffered a concussion.

“Sources indicate that Lady Shani is doing well after being pulled from her match at AAA Triplemania. Lady Shani shows no signs of having suffered a concussion.”

Shani’s previous AAA appearance came at Ola de Calor, where she competed in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. La Catalina ultimately won the match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)