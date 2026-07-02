As reported earlier this week, AAA Latin American Champion Hijo del Vikingo was pulled from Tuesday night’s live episode of WWE NXT on The CW after suffering an injury while preparing for his scheduled match against EK Prosper earlier in the day.

We can confirm the injury is believed to involve Vikingo’s knee. According to WWE sources, the company is currently awaiting MRI results to determine the severity of the injury.

The situation has naturally raised concern given Vikingo’s history of knee problems. The AAA standout, who is currently the only AAA wrestler signed directly to a WWE contract, previously spent an extended period on the sidelines several years ago due to significant knee injuries.

At this time, there is no official timetable for his return, with WWE expected to have a clearer picture of his status once the MRI results are available.

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Keanu Carver se encargó de recibir a El Hijo del Vikingo en #WWENXT 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/eslloE79xu — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 1, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)