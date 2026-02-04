AEW has been dealt an unfortunate setback involving one of its newer additions to the roster.

Jake Doyle is currently sidelined after suffering a torn bicep, an injury expected to keep him out of action for an extended period.

The belief internally is that Doyle will be on the shelf for several months, with a potential return timeframe not expected until sometime in the spring.

Despite the severity of the injury, Doyle is said to be in good spirits. While there was initial shock when it happened, he reportedly knew right away that something was wrong.

That awareness didn’t make the situation easier.

But clarity came quickly.

There is also a sense of relief surrounding his current position, as Doyle is signed with a company that allows him to continue earning a living while he focuses on recovery and rehabilitation.

Doyle, who many fans may recognize from his time in TNA Wrestling under the name Jake Something, made his AEW debut earlier this year.

He first appeared on the January 7 episode of AEW Dynamite as a new member of the Don Callis Family.

(H/T: Fightful Select)