An update has surfaced regarding the injury status of Wes Lee.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion suffered an injury, believed to be to his foot or ankle, during the WWE Main Event taping at the WWE Raw show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 16.

In an update, Lee was advertised for, and ended up working the WWE NXT on The CW Network television taping on Thursday, December 19, for the episode scheduled to air on December 31.

Lee was in a walking boot after his WWE Main Event match on 12/16, and traveled back to Florida in the walking boot.

He was not at the first WWE NXT taping held this past Tuesday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

