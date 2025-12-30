Several WWE injury updates have surfaced, with positive signs surrounding the expected returns of Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta.

According to one source, Jacob Fatu is still recovering from recent dental surgery but remains on track to return to WWE television in the early part of 2026. Before the injury, which led WWE to write him off TV via an injury angle, the company was already positioning Fatu for a major breakout year in 2026.

Those internal plans reportedly remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20. The injury forced WWE to pull Mysterio from live events the following week, though he still appeared on WWE programming since those episodes were taped prior to the injury.

The same source notes that Mysterio has been in good spirits backstage, and WWE is keeping him sidelined strictly as a precaution.

Better safe than sorry.

Penta is also working through a shoulder injury that occurred on the November 24 episode of Raw. He pushed hard in rehab in hopes of being cleared to wrestle at AAA Guerra de Titanes but ultimately did not receive medical clearance. Despite that, he still made an appearance at the event.

WWE is optimistic that all restrictions on Penta will be lifted in time for next month’s Royal Rumble.

If WWE had any serious concerns about Penta’s recovery or short-term outlook, the company would not have allowed his involvement at the AAA show at all.

