New information has come to light regarding WWE’s recent European tryouts, particularly those held in the United Kingdom earlier this spring.

While details have been limited in recent weeks, we’ve now learned more about what’s been happening behind the scenes. According to sources, WWE began contacting participants after WrestleMania and into early May. Talent who weren’t offered contracts were still provided with feedback based on their performances at the event.

One name drawing notable attention from WWE officials is Spanish standout Zozaya. His showing during the UK tryouts at the end of March reportedly impressed the company enough that they are actively pursuing him for a potential signing.

Those close to Zozaya have indicated that he is currently finishing up his university studies, with graduation expected in June.

Zozaya has been a fixture on the Spanish wrestling scene and has also made a name for himself in the UK, competing for top promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

Sources believe that any talents who are signed from this round of tryouts are expected to officially begin working with WWE by September.

(H/T: Fightful Select)