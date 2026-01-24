Drew McIntyre finally reached the mountaintop.

And now the big question is how long he plans to stay there.

McIntyre captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes in a brutal Three Stages of Hell Match on the January 9th episode of WWE SmackDown. The victory marked a career-defining moment for McIntyre, but it immediately sparked debate among fans regarding the length and direction of his reign.

Some believe McIntyre is positioned for a lengthy run as champion, while others have speculated that WWE could be setting him up as a transitional titleholder amid a crowded main-event picture.

According to one source, there is early internal belief that McIntyre is expected to retain the championship through WrestleMania. His likely opponent on the grandest stage would once again be Cody Rhodes, continuing their rivalry into the spring.

Rhodes has already declared himself for the upcoming Royal Rumble match. However, given Rhodes’ back-to-back Rumble victories in recent years, it has been suggested that a different route, such as earning a title shot through the Elimination Chamber, could present a fresher storytelling approach.

One way or another, the road to WrestleMania appears to be leading right back to Cody.

Before that, McIntyre will need to survive his first major test as champion.

His initial challenger will be determined later tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where a Fatal 4-Way Match is set to decide who will be next in line for the Undisputed WWE Title.

