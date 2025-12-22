AEW locked down several of its cornerstone stars with major long-term deals during the summer of 2023, ensuring the company’s core remains intact for years to come.

In August 2023, The Young Bucks duo of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson confirmed that they had signed new long-term contracts with AEW. The agreements reportedly include the highest guaranteed money ever for a tag team in professional wrestling, with the deals being described internally as comparable to “NBA-level” contracts.

Around that same time, Kenny Omega also quietly signed a four-year contract extension with AEW. The deal reportedly contains an injury-related clause that could add additional time to the agreement, depending on circumstances.

As things currently stand, The Young Bucks are believed to be under contract with AEW at least through 2027. However, it remains unclear whether their executive vice president (EVP) roles are guaranteed to continue for the duration of their contracts.

Speculation has naturally followed regarding the long-term futures of Omega and The Young Bucks, particularly when it comes to any potential interest in WWE. Within AEW circles, Omega is widely viewed as unlikely to make that move, outside of a very limited scenario such as a part-time role or a special one-off appearance.

One thing is clear: Omega is fully aware of where he is physically at this stage of his career.

As for The Young Bucks, there is said to be a greater belief that they could eventually entertain a WWE run at some point down the line, though nothing along those lines appears imminent.

