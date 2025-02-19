As noted, AEW Grand Slam: Australia drew 502,000 viewers, with one million viewers tuning into a single match, the Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher featured tag-team bout.

Sources at AEW Dynamite indicated that Tony Khan and others within the company were pleased with AEW’s viewership numbers, the strong lead-in, and the positive momentum leading into AEW Grand Slam: Australia this past weekend.

Khan has also been particularly vocal about his belief that this was one of the strongest stretches of Collision to date.

Additionally, AEW’s performance following College Football earlier in the year was cited as another instance where a delayed timeslot was balanced by a strong lead-in.

Warner Bros. Discovery sources suggested that similar scheduling opportunities could arise in the future if they see a mutual benefit in the partnership. Khan has also been a strong advocate for leveraging the NBA All-Star Weekend lead-in.

Our last show, AEW Grand Slam Australia on Saturday, was one of my favorite events ever, +

it did one of the biggest #AEWCollision ratings ever on TNT! The past 4

Jacksonville

Huntsville

Houston

Brisbane

are my favorite run of Collisions ever! See you for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 19, 2025

