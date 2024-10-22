Carlito was involved in some racial-toned controversy on the October 21 episode of WWE Raw.

The Judgment Day member quipped, “I gotta learn Chinese,” for no apparent reason, referring to Damage CTRL duo IYO SKY and Kairi Sane as they left and he arrived to talk to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

SKY and Sane are both Japanese.

Furthermore, SKY has been subjected to controversial issues in similar fashion to this in the past in WWE, as she endured “Go back to China!” remarks from fans in the past.

The line made by Carlito, which was reportedly not part of the script, was edited out of all digital clips from the show. All of them start after he made the remark.

Not only was the line not scripted, one internal WWE source noted they were “in disbelief” that it was uttered. Many others within WWE were not happy about the situation either.

We will keep you posted as any additional updates regarding this story continue to surface.

