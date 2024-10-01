An update has surfaced regarding one key change to the WWE NXT shows on CW.

As noted, in addition to a new look, feel and logo for WWE NXT upon moving to the CW starting tonight in Chicago, Illinois, it has been reported that the previously TV-PG rated program will now be a TV-14 show.

Regarding these reports, multiple WWE NXT sources, which range from those who work in production to talent themselves, have not been told of an upcoming change in style for the product, or presentation, nor has anyone heard of the rating being changed to TV-14 for any specific reason.

One particular source noted that it would be odd to see WWE NXT and not WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown change from TV-PG to TV-14, but noted that due to it being on network television, it could be a legal loophole to prevent censoring crowd chants and other age-related content issues.

Another key note was how the change in rating would affect sponsors and advertisers for the brand and the show.

Related News

* WWE Changing NXT Logo, Look & Feel; Description Of New Look And When It Debuts

* WWE Changing PC Set While NXT Is On The Road, Update On NXT’s New Look

* Even More Changes For WWE NXT On CW

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Chicago, IL.

(H/T: Fightful Select)