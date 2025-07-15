WWE Evolution 2025 is officially in the books, and the overall mood backstage was overwhelmingly positive following Sunday night’s premium live event in Atlanta.

Several WWE sources noted that the show was considered a “home run” internally, with one high-ranking WWE executive telling us the women were placed in a position to shine — and did exactly that. There was particular praise for how each match came together, with the Intercontinental Championship and World Title bouts standing out as major highlights among producers and talent.

As previously reported, we had an early list of producers for the show, and can now confirm that Molly Holly was also involved in producing Naomi vs. Jade Cargill.

On that note, Naomi received a ton of love backstage. She remains very well-liked among the roster and staff, and has drawn rave reviews for her work throughout her current heel run — something many pointed to as one of the best stories on the card.

We also heard from several wrestlers who felt the build to Evolution could’ve benefited from more time, but many said they enjoyed the creative challenge of filling in the gaps on social media. Overall, the talent seemed to have a great time and came away proud of what the event accomplished.

