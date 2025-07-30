A familiar face to die-hard pro wrestling fans may be on her way to officially joining TNA Wrestling.

Lena Kross was in attendance at the TNA television tapings on July 24, which quickly sparked speculation about her potential status with the company. While it has not been confirmed whether she has signed a deal, movement toward getting her in the fold has reportedly been underway for months.

According to sources, the process of bringing Kross into TNA began back in March, shortly after she relocated to the United States. During that time, she was said to have sought advice from various members of the TNA locker room as talks continued behind the scenes.

Unlike several of the recent new faces who were signed by Gail Kim prior to her exit and later introduced, Kross’ situation appears to have developed independently of that wave of signings.

